Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 128.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,954,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21,734.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,864,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.