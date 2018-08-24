Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.36

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 66225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $114,766,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21,734.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,864,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,978 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $86,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,256,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,872,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,231 shares during the period.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

