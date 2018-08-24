Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 249.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 283,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

