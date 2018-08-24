Parkwood LLC Has $111.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 17.5% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $111,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

