Paulson & Co. Inc. Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $3,924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paulson & Co. Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 736,431 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $2,444,950.92.

Shares of OSG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.20. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 14.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

