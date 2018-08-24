Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $809,000 Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $59,281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13,948.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,187,000 after purchasing an additional 610,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.