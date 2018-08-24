Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 606 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

