Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 693 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

