Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Lakehouse (LAKE)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LAKE opened at GBX 40.75 ($0.52) on Monday. Lakehouse has a 12-month low of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.66).

In other Lakehouse news, insider Bob Holt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,409.56).

Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.

