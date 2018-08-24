People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Evergy (EVRG)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,501,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $56.94 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

