People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Graham by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE:GHC opened at $561.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $536.90 and a 52 week high of $625.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $2.82. Graham had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $672.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.11, for a total transaction of $655,216.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Graham purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $550.21 per share, for a total transaction of $990,378.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.