PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Cut by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,616.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cfra set a $129.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

