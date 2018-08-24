Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 13th.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $27.74 on Friday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,736.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 30,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $780,036.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,044 shares of company stock worth $3,995,962 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 191.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,984 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

