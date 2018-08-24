Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,444,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,136,000 after buying an additional 26,422,942 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 684,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after buying an additional 97,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $52.33 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $54.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.