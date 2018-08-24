Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

