Persimmon (PSN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,775 ($35.47) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.34) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.71) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,760 ($35.28) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($36.56) to GBX 2,575 ($32.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,734.71 ($34.96).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,489 ($31.82) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,046 ($26.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,901 ($37.08).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

