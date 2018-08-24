Perspecta (PRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

