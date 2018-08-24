PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Insider Will Santana Sells 20,000 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $751,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $542,800.00.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 16,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,554. The firm has a market cap of $902.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 452.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 935,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 267,430 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

