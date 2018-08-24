Peugeot SA (PEUGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Monday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:PEUGY remained flat at $$17.53 during trading hours on Friday. Peugeot has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

