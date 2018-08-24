PG&E Co. (PCG) COO Nickolas Stavropoulos Sells 1,161 Shares

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 440,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,212. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in PG&E by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in PG&E by 6,803.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PG&E from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PG&E from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

