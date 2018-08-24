Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Phibro Animal Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4874099803274 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of PAHC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $456,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,940 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,956 in the last three months. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

