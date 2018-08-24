Phoenix Trading Up 30.4% This Week (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015069 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00265935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00151086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032299 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010871 BTC.

About Phoenix

Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, TDAX, Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

