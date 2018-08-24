Photronics (PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $625.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,150.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $169,911. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

