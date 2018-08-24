Photronics (PLAB) Stock Price Up 12.8% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) rose 12.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,365,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 345,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $43,924.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,879 shares in the company, valued at $714,150.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $169,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

