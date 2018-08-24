Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.60 Million

Analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) will report sales of $377.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.80 million and the lowest is $375.00 million. Pier 1 Imports posted sales of $407.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pier 1 Imports.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.45 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIR. TheStreet cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.53. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

