Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 400,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,192,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 955,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,577,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

