Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,488 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

In other news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

