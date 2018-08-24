Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $840,000 Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 172.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287,282 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Sify Technologies worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.75 on Friday. Sify Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

