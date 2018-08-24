Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,200,000 after buying an additional 117,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

