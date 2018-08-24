Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $105,074,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

