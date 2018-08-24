Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Novan Inc (NOVN)

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Novan in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,064.82% and a negative return on equity of 607.91%.

In related news, CEO G. Kelly Martin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novan by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

