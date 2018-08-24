Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MYGN. Barclays raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,962,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

