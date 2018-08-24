Plains GP (PAGP) Receives Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.23. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 858,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plains GP by 97.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 119,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,877,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,827,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

