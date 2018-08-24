Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Playa Hotels & Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5606547033377 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of -0.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.83 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $51,751.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

