Plus500 Ltd (PLUS) Insider Daniel Joseph King Buys 3,029 Shares of Stock

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,650 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,978.50 ($63,886.62).

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,508 ($19.28) on Friday. Plus500 Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 414.79 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,324 ($16.92).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.03) to GBX 2,690 ($34.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,491 ($31.84) to GBX 2,800 ($35.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

