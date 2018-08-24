POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $698,207.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00265901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00150890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032240 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,970,975 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bilaxy, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

