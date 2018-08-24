Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Share Price

Media headlines about ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADDvantage Technologies Group earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.1306540301113 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 19,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,652. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company's Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals.

