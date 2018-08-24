PPL (PPL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,181. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. analysts predict that PPL will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in PPL by 40.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 180,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in PPL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 278,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 44.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 103.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 124,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 63,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

