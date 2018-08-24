Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primerica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Primerica by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,875,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other Primerica news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.