Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,946 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 847,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 828,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 597,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,344,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,882,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.