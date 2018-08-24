Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Receives $68.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

