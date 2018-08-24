Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.89 Million Position in Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zscaler as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $42.55 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

