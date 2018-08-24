Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,469 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $229.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $230.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.