Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Receives $84.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

PG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. 90,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,953. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3,343.6% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 941,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 913,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 161,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

