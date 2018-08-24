Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,817 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,504,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

