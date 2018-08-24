Prologis (PLD) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. 55,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6,714.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.