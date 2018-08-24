PROUD Money (PROUD) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. PROUD Money has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PROUD Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, PROUD Money has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.02120698 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009995 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000581 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002659 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money (CRYPTO:PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld.

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

