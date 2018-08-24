PTC Inc (PTC) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 116,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,157.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 333,595 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $95.65 on Friday. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $79.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,405 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $130,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 23,487 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $2,252,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,376. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

