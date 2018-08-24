PTC Inc (PTC) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 116,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,157.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 333,595 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $95.65 on Friday. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $79.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,405 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $130,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 23,487 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $2,252,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,376. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply