Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.12. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 4,437,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $103,756,535.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock worth $168,074,680 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $23,904,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $12,247,000. AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.1% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

