PureVidz Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, PureVidz has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a market cap of $106,618.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PureVidz alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PureVidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureVidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.